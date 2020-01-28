Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navient in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NAVI stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. Navient has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Navient by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.