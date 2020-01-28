Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens cut their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in F.N.B. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

