Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hain Celestial Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Mago now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,626 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $1,468,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 902.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 119,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 190.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

