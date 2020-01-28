JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $23.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBLU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,310 shares of company stock worth $236,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.