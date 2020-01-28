JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Update

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 1,420.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JMP Group stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.25% of JMP Group worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

JMP stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 million, a P/E ratio of -101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

