John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 401,800 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

JBSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.14. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $984.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.90.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.21. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,109.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 3,000 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,128 shares of company stock worth $1,517,123. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

