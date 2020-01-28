Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €56.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €56.00 ($65.12) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

ETR WCH opened at €62.08 ($72.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.34. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 12 month high of €97.92 ($113.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

