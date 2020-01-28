KeyCorp Comments on PDC Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.21.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,989 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $870,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

