Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.64% of Kimberly Clark worth $300,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 742,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 509.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after buying an additional 335,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,394,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 50.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 385,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after buying an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

