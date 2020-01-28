Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KNSA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $801.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.95. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 29.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

