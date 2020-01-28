Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.82 ($7.93).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €5.58 ($6.48) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a one year high of €7.37 ($8.56). The company has a market capitalization of $556.11 million and a P/E ratio of -45.33.

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

