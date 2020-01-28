Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $105,984.00. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

