Knowles (KN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. Knowles has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $462,484.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,076.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

