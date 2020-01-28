Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

