K&S (ETR:SDF) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nord/LB set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €13.10 ($15.23) target price on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.60 ($14.65).

ETR SDF opened at €8.15 ($9.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. K&S has a 1-year low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a 1-year high of €18.61 ($21.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.62.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

