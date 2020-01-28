L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. L3Harris makes up 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $224.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

