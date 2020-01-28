Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LKFN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,027,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,208,000 after acquiring an additional 139,228 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 426,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 3,417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51,260 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

