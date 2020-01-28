Lam Research (LRCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is scheduled to release its Q2 2020 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $293.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.85. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $158.99 and a fifty-two week high of $316.73.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,588,069. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.05.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.