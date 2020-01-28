Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $165.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.31 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 237.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

