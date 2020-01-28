Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.09.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.79. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.