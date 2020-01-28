LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Get LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR alerts:

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.