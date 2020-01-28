Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.05. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,659 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.