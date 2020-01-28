Longbow Research Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $142.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective boosted by Longbow Research from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Longbow Research currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.25.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,080.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,639 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after acquiring an additional 625,029 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 993,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,696,000 after acquiring an additional 157,608 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

