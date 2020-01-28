Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,900 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,944,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,936,000 after acquiring an additional 372,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in People’s United Financial by 19.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,599,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,271,000 after acquiring an additional 575,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,029,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 260,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in People’s United Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,853,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 353,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,860 shares of company stock worth $5,590,982. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

