Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

