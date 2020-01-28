Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,172,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after buying an additional 90,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,692,000 after acquiring an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,563,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,788 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.2% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,223,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 179,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 135.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 363,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $785.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

