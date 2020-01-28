Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $283,000 Stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 20.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 416.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. Shutterstock Inc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.27. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

