Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $293,000 Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Par Pacific by 20,528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 701.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

In related news, Director Curt Anastasio sold 51,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $1,309,010.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,373. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Silberman sold 66,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $1,679,657.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,459.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,290. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

