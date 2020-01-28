Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 275,371 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

