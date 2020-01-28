Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 14.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 178,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 218,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,976 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $756.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

