Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $334,000 Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CTS were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CTS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CTS by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 8.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of CTS by 10.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on CTS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

