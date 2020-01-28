Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $290,000 Investment in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDNT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 34.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 30.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RadNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,886.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. RadNet Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

