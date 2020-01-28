Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vicor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vicor by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Vicor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,254 shares of company stock valued at $776,064. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VICR opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.07 and a beta of 0.77. Vicor Corp has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

