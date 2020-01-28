Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,260 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heartland Express by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

