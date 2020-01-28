Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,480 Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Trueblue during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBI opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. Trueblue Inc has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti started coverage on Trueblue in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trueblue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

