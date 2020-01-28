Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Xerox by 17.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,995,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,591,000 after acquiring an additional 452,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,098,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Xerox by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 654,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 304,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

