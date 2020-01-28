Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 550 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $903.64 million, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

