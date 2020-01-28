Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 630 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $5,202,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 249.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,692,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after buying an additional 258,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $69,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,611.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.27 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

