Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,904 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 123,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,874 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 13.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,911 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 367.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,648,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,388 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hanger by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,898 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 191,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 19,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $485,712.50. Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $70,521.75. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Hanger Inc has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.14 million.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

