Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Extreme Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 246,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 118.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 450,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 340,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $934.85 million, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

