Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHEF. ValuEngine lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

