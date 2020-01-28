Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after purchasing an additional 357,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $8,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $1,884,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $166,642.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $264.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 16.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.21. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $271.11.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

