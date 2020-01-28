Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Coverage Initiated at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOVE. ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Albert Jack Krause purchased 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,399.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 121,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,377.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,170.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104. 54.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lovesac by 196.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lovesac by 153.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lovesac by 53.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lovesac by 152.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $373,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

