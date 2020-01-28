Luceco (LON:LUCE) Rating Lowered to Add at Peel Hunt

Luceco (LON:LUCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 151 ($1.99) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 96 ($1.26). Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Luceco in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.12 million and a P/E ratio of 22.58. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

