Luceco (LON:LUCE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Luceco (LON:LUCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Luceco to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 96 ($1.26) to GBX 151 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday.

LUCE stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Tuesday. Luceco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $225.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

