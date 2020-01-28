MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HZO. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

MarineMax stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $470.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after buying an additional 125,383 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in MarineMax by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MarineMax by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

