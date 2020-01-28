McKesson (MCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. McKesson has set its FY20 guidance at $14.00-14.60 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MCK opened at $150.63 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

