Megaport (ASX:MP1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.59

Megaport Ltd (ASX:MP1)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$11.59 ($8.22) and last traded at A$11.33 ($8.04), with a volume of 564214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$11.32 ($8.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$10.56 and its 200 day moving average is A$8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.35.

Megaport Company Profile (ASX:MP1)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services. It also offers Internet exchange services. Megaport Limited has partnership with the Orixcom to enable enterprises and carriers with direct access to managed service providers and cloud service providers.

