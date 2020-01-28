Mercadolibre’s (MELI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $720.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MELI. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.05.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $653.86 on Friday. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $335.28 and a 12 month high of $698.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $619.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

