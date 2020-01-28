Methanex (MEOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). Methanex had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MEOH opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

